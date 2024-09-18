Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,718,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Z opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

