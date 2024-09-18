Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86), with a volume of 11066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.44 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Mark Browning bought 20,825 shares of Zinc Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £14,994 ($19,807.13). 18.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

