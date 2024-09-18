Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZIN stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Zinc Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -744.44 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Transactions at Zinc Media Group

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Mark Browning purchased 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,994 ($19,807.13). Corporate insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

