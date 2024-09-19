10,000 Shares in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $11,890,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.
GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ GPATU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.
GP-Act III Acquisition Profile
GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.
