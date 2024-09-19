10,000 Shares in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 331,576 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 235,713 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,244 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

