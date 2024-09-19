107,000 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.4% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

TSN opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

