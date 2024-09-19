1,237 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $163.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

