12,803 Shares in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Activity

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Stock Up 2.1 %

Beyond stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $497.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.65.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.