1,350 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. AutoZone accounts for about 2.3% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after buying an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,074.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,011.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.