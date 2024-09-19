1,372 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

