13,963 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

