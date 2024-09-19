1,500 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,341,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $596.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

