15,000 Shares in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,715,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 194,559 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NMRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

