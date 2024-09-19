155675 (BLD.TO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.98 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

