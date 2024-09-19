16,285 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Novavax by 500.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 26.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 214.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.