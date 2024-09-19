17,000 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.24% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

