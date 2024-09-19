17,382 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 504.00, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

