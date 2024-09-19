20,000 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $59,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $2,148,058. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

