2,165 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Allegion by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,740,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.