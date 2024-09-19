22,462 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,250,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,260,741. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

