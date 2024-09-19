229 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TDG stock opened at $1,373.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,288.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,272.53. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,396.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.