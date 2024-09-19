231,500 Shares in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Purchased by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 231,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,000. Vital Energy makes up about 3.9% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

