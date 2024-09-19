24,150 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MoneyLion by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,527,524.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares in the company, valued at $63,752,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ML stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.