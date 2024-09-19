24,918 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.08. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.