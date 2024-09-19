280,000 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Purchased by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Coeur Mining makes up approximately 0.6% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

