291 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,138.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,029.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

