2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 9.9%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.95. 1,639,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,105,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the period.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

