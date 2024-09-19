2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 31,292,540 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVIX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

