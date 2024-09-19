3,000 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

