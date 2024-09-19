30,200 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Purchased by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $397,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,609,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

