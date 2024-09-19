30,418 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $3,919,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,349,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,631.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

