3,116 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MDT opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

