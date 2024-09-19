3,231 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

