3,564 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

