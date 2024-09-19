37,423 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of BOK Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

BOKF opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.