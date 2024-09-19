4,000 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,564,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,091,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

