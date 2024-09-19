40,000 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Nutanix makes up approximately 1.3% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -820.00, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

