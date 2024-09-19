40,074 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. RTX comprises about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

