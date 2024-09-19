4,112 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ALB opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

