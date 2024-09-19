4,230 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEHR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

