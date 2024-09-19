4,475 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $7,156,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,186,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

