464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Trading Up 0.3%

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGU) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$147.09 and last traded at C$144.58. 4,587,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average session volume of 301,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.10.
464304 (AGU.TO) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$144.58.
464304 (AGU.TO) Company Profile
Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.
