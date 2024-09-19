4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

FDMT stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 1,462,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,688. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.80.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,347 shares of company stock valued at $785,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 652.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

