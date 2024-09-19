50,021 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

