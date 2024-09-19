5,232 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Cintas comprises about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Cintas
Cintas Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CTAS opened at $201.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.82. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Cintas Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cintas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intuitive Machines Soars: NASA Contract Fuels Lunar Ambitions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.