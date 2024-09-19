54,878 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,058.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

BILL Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

