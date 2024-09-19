6,276 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

