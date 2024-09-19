7,200 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.