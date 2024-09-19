800 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $125,319,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $231.51 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

