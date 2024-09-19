9,000 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,696,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

